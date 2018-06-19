WASHINGTON (AP) — Ambassador Nikki Haley says the United States is withdrawing from the U.N. Human Rights Council, calling it “an organization that is not worthy of its name.”
Haley is President Donald Trump’s envoy to the United Nations. She says a year ago she made clear the U.S. would stay in the council only if “essential reforms were achieved.” She says it’s clear those calls for change were not heeded.
Haley is decrying the membership of countries like China, Cuba and Venezuela that are themselves accused of rights violations. She says the council also has a “chronic bias against Israel.”
But Haley says that if the council does reform, the United States “would be happy to rejoin.”
Haley is announcing the withdrawal at the State Department alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
BEST MOVE we can make. Excellent. REAL human rights MATTER. Globalists, Marxists and Terror states pretend to care, but it’s an absurdity in action. Take note, Globalists and those who hurt children, America will not tolerate your ridiculous stances. You have become a pariah, and need to be punished for what you do, and who you hurt all in the name of ‘human rights’.