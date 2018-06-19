ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Two teens were taken into custody overnight Monday for pointing a laser at an Anaheim Police Department helicopter.

The pilots of the Anaheim police Angel helicopter noticed the laser coming into the cockpit at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The pilots were able to pinpoint its source as an apartment balcony in the 1000 block of East La Palma Avenue, police said. Ground units went to the complex and arrested two 15-year-old boys.

The laser pointer in question was retrieved at the scene.

The teens were booked and released back to their parents. The exact charges they face were not confirmed.

Pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft can potentially temporarily blind a pilot. Under California state law, it can carry felony charges and a maximum of up to three years in prison.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)