HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A 5,000-gallon sewage spill closed a portion of Huntington Harbour Tuesday to water contact.

The closure in the Huntington Harbour area near Sunset Beach is due to a spill caused by a private sewer blockage, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The closed area includes the Harbour Channel at Coral Cay Lane, along with the Coral Cay, Park Avenue and 11th Street beaches.

The area is closed to any type of water contact, including ocean water sports, until tests confirm that the water is safe again.

This is at least the third such sewage spill in the last four months. In March, a 600-gallon sewage spill closed a portion of Huntington Harbour, followed by a 2,000-gallon spill in April.

For more information, call the health care agency at 714-433-6400.