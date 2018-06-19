PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — A used car dealership was left with a huge mess after a woman leading a police pursuit crashed into a power pole and into a truck.

Debris remained scattered in front of Ayres Auto Wholesale, at the corner of Plummer Avenue and Van Nuys Boulevard, hours after the chase ended in a crash just before 1 a.m. at the intersection.

Police say the woman led the brief chase, which ended when she lost control while trying to make a left at the intersection. She slammed into a power pole, which began to spark, then smashed into a used truck that was for sale on the dealership lot.

The owner of the car was summoned to the scene to confirm that he was the owner, but he said he didn’t know the woman.

“I have no clue on what happened,” the man, who was not identified, said.

People in the neighborhood say they heard the impact of the car and the power pole.

“There was this huge explosion and um, I thought the whole building was going to collapse, tell you the truth,” resident Melinda Stevens said.

Utility crews spent the morning repairing the pole.

The woman, who was also not identified, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital. She is suspected of driving under the influence.