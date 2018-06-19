LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A man was found shot to death in Long Beach early Tuesday, and police believe the gunman may have gotten away on a bicycle.

The shooting was reported at about 2:45 a.m. at 17th Street and Daisy, an industrial area of Long Beach.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the only information they have about the killer is that the person may have gotten away on a bicycle.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and possible security camera video.