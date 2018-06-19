LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Dept. needs to do more to prevent suicides in its jails, an internal report said Tuesday.

The LAPD Office of Inspector General said there were four suicides and 102 attempts from 2012 to 2016, City News Service reported.

According to the agency’s document, many inmate cells lack surveillance cameras but have corded telephones inside them, which can be used in suicide attempts. Of the four suicides reported, all were the result of hanging and two involved a corded telephone in the cell, CNS said.

The other two involved inmates hanging themselves with sweaters

“One suicide is too many suicides, and the department is committed to improving employees to intervene in these situations,” Cmdr. Vito Palazzolo said.

The OIG recommended more surveillance of inmates through security cameras and safety checks.

Palozzolo, who oversees the jails, said the LAPD is already adding cameras to every cell and trying to obtain information in inmates’ mental health during intake.

The LAPD said it would analyze the report and respond within 45 days.

Last month, former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck got a restraining order against a woman who earlier had thrown what she said were the ashes of her deceased niece Wakeisha Wilson. Wilson, 36, was found unresponsive in her cell during an inmate check on March 27, 2016. Her death was ultimately ruled a suicide.

Wilson’s aunt Sheila Hines-Brim said she threw the ashes on Beck “so he can feel her because he murdered her.” Wilson’s mother has filed a $35 million claim against the City of Los Angeles.