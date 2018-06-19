EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – In an effort to appeal to visitors as a more coastal community, El Segundo has renamed a portion of Sepulveda Boulevard to the Pacific Coast Highway.

The two-mile stretch of Sepulveda, from Rosecrans Avenue north to Imperial Highway was officially renamed to become part of the PCH Tuesday.

“We wanted to emphasize our coastal location and our connection to this famous highway that is internationally known, and an emblem of the California coastline,” City Manager Greg Carpenter said in a statement.

The change has already been reflected in Google Maps.

The iconic PCH, also known as State Route 1, traverses more than 650 miles along California’s coast. It starts in Dana Point and runs north to Leggett in Northern California’s Mendocino County.