PASADENA (CBSLA) — The husky feline that stole the internet’s heart is officially looking for a new forever home.

Chubbs the cat was discovered wandering an Altadena neighborhood last week, and a tweet about the unusually girthy rescue cat went viral.

The 29-pound Himalayan mix was supposed to be put up for adoption last Sunday, but that date was postponed after several people came forward claiming to be the cat’s owners.

Now Chubbs’ adoption date has been rescheduled for tomorrow at noon on a first-come basis.

Whoever adopts Chubbs will have to work with their vet to make sure the cat sticks to a healthy diet. His new family will have to cover the medical costs associated with his treatment, including diagnosing possible diabetes and other conditions related to obesity.