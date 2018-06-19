FONTANA (CBSLA) — Erika Reyes isn’t used to seeing her husband Jose in a hospital bed. She says the 34-year-old father of two has always been an active person, involved in sports and competitive bicycling. But now, moving at all takes effort.

“He’s doing a little bit better,” said Reyes. “It’s going to take a long time for him to fully recover.”

She says Jose doesn’t remember what happened Thursday evening. All she knows is he was bicycling near their home in Perris when a driver hit him and took off. Even though Jose was wearing a helmet, he suffered major head trauma. He didn’t wake up until Sunday, when his kids visited.

“It was hard, the first time they saw him. They were crying and it made us all cry to see my kids crying. It’s just sad for this to happen to us two times,” said Reyes.

Two times in just three years. In 2015, Jose’s father was bicycling near his home in Ontario when he was also struck by a hit and run driver.

“My father in law, they had told him he was never going to be able to walk. Fortunately, he is. He never gave up and he’s still walking a little. I mean he doesn’t walk perfectly, he tries, he doesn’t give up. That’s the kind of person my husband is too. I know he won’t give up that easily,” said Reyes.

But the family says it would help to know who’s responsible for this. The person who hit Reyes’ father was never caught. They don’t want this case to go unsolved too.

“I don’t even know how to describe it. I don’t think it’s OK for a person to just leave someone there. I don’t wish it to no one,” said Reyes.

The family says investigators have recovered the vehicle involved in the hit and run, but it had expired plates and they still haven’t identified the driver.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to come forward.