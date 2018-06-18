HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) — Police say a man who fired an explosive device directly at police following Mexico’s World Cup upset over Germany has been arrested.

Jose Alberto Martinez, 39, was taken into custody Sunday for firing a mortar-style firework into a line of officers near Florence Avenue and Pacific Boulevard in Huntington Park.

The incident occurred during one of a number of rowdy World Cup celebrations in Huntington Park and Pacoima.

A video showing a man crouched near a Mexican flag and shooting a similar object towards police went viral, but it was unclear if Martinez was the same man seen in the clip.

Dude ppl were shooting fireworks at cops in Huntington Park today after Mexico’s win. #Mex pic.twitter.com/q2PLbK2RLm — 🌻B (@Beeaniebaby) June 18, 2018

Another man, 19-year-old Manuel Mendez Garcia, was arrested for reckless driving and leading police on pursuit.