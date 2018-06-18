Comments
HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) — Police say a man who fired an explosive device directly at police following Mexico’s World Cup upset over Germany has been arrested.
Jose Alberto Martinez, 39, was taken into custody Sunday for firing a mortar-style firework into a line of officers near Florence Avenue and Pacific Boulevard in Huntington Park.
The incident occurred during one of a number of rowdy World Cup celebrations in Huntington Park and Pacoima.
A video showing a man crouched near a Mexican flag and shooting a similar object towards police went viral, but it was unclear if Martinez was the same man seen in the clip.
Another man, 19-year-old Manuel Mendez Garcia, was arrested for reckless driving and leading police on pursuit.