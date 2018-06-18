WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a man who apparently fell or was pushed from an apartment window in West Hollywood.

Deputies responding to an initial report of a stabbing found the unidentified man dead just before 7 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hacienda Place, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives were working to determine whether the fall was intentional or accidental.

A screen on the window from which the victim fell was apparently torn, CBS2’s Greg Mills reported.

Upper window in middle…w/screen torn is where man fell to his death on Hacienda Place in West Hollywood. Investigators trying to figure this one out…@CBSLA #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/i1k4TzKrAw — Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) June 18, 2018

There were also reports of a struggle inside the apartment, but that was not immediately confirmed.

An autopsy was pending to determine the man’s cause of death.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

