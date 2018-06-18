SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — Police responding to a report of a crash instead found a woman found shot to death in San Pedro.

Officers who were sent out to investigate a crash reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of West Sepulveda Street and North Cabrillo Avenue in San Pedro soon got more information – the crash also involved a shooting.

When they arrived, the officers found a 27-year-old woman shot several times. The car she was in had crashed into a wall, and investigators would not say if she was the driver or the passenger.

The woman’s name has not been released, and it’s not clear if the woman lives in the area.

The woman was believed to have been shot by a man in a car driving by, but it’s not known yet exactly where the woman was shot.

Police are in the area, looking for more clues and checking for security camera video.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)