DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBSLA) — Chart-topping rapper XXXTentacion is dead after an apparent drive-by shooting in South Florida, TMZ reports.

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies told the site earlier Monday that the 20-year-old musician, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, then tweeted the following Monday afternoon.

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

TMZ reported Onfroy had been shopping for motorcycles at a nearby dealership just before the shooting.

Onfroy was awaiting trial on more than a dozen felony charges connected to the violent beating of his pregnant girlfriend, including alleged witness tampering and harassment.

XXXTentacion’s most recent album, “?”, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in March.