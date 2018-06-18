Filed Under:Florida, XXXTentacion

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBSLA) — Chart-topping rapper XXXTentacion is dead after an apparent drive-by shooting in South Florida, TMZ reports.

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies told the site earlier Monday that the 20-year-old musician, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, then tweeted the following Monday afternoon.

TMZ reported Onfroy had been shopping for motorcycles at a nearby dealership just before the shooting.

Onfroy was awaiting trial on more than a dozen felony charges connected to the violent beating of his pregnant girlfriend, including alleged witness tampering and harassment.

XXXTentacion’s most recent album, “?”, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in March.

