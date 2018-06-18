LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Long Beach couple is heartbroken after their French Bulldog was stolen by thieves who broke into their home and police hope security video during the crime will help them track down the burglars and the dog.

As CBSLA’s Jeff Nguyen reports, Miranda Perez’s one-year old French bulldog Archie was stolen during a burglary Sunday morning.

The crooks were so bold they broken in while Perez and her boyfriend were home.

“I came out of the restroom,” said Kenny Gonzalez. “Did this and see the guy standing over here. I kinda freeze for a second and I don’t know what to do. I run back to my room. Grab my gun and he runs that way.”

Security video shows a man getting out of a Nissan sedan from the front passenger seat. A second person can be seen behind the wheel and a third person in the back seat.

The home is under construction so Gonzalez believes the burglars went in and out a few times while he and Perez were in the back.

“You can hear her showering. You can hear the TV on. Once he was in here he must’ve known someone was here,” said Gonzalez.

The couple has a nine-year-old dog named Bruno who they say hasn’t been the same since his little buddy was taken.

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for you to call them with any information that could help catch the dog thieves.

They just want Archie home.

“I can’t believe he’s out there and he’s probably so sad because he cries when we leave house,” said Perez. “Even when we’re just going in the backyard.”