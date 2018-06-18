Los Angeles (CBSLA) – CBS2 weathercaster Jackie Johnson today announced her decision to leave the station after giving birth to her first child, Bridgette, in January. Johnson has provided weather forecasts for the weekday editions of CBS2 News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. since April 2010. Prior to that, she spent five-and-a-half years as the weathercaster on sister station KCAL9’s weeknight 8, 9 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

“It’s bittersweet time for me,” Johnson said. “I’ve been blessed to have had this amazing career with KCBS and KCAL. But right now, my priority is to stay at home and raise our baby girl. I have a new respect for mothering, as it is the hardest but most rewarding job. And I’m loving it! CBS has provided me with such great opportunities, experiences and friendships that I will cherish forever.”

“I’m so very grateful to our viewers. Thank you for your support and kindness over the years. I’m honored that you allowed me into your homes every night and trusted me with your forecasts. Thank you for all of the inquiries about when I will return to TV. I will one day!”

“I want to give special thanks to Les Moonves and Steve Mauldin, who have always been so supportive of me and my career, and to CBS for being a great place to work. Best ‘weather wishes’ to you all!”

Steve Mauldin, President & General Manager, CBS2 and KCAL9, added: “It has been a pleasure to have Jackie as a member of our team for nearly 14 years. She is a talented broadcaster and an even finer person. We respect Jackie’s decision to make Bridgette her top priority. On behalf of everyone at CBS 2 and KCAL 9, we wish Jackie, her husband Patrick and Bridgette much happiness and look forward to continuing our friendship with them.”