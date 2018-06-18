LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ivanka Trump is scheduled to make a fundraising swing through the Los Angeles area Monday alongside House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and the Bakersfield lawmaker will headline events in Los Angeles and Fresno Monday, but details have not been made public.

The fundraisers will reportedly benefit Protect the House, a fundraising committee founded by McCarthy and Vice President Mike Pence aimed at maintaining the GOP’s majority hold on Congress.

A representative for Ivanka Trump confirmed to Politico that she would be attending the events.

“At the request of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Ivanka Trump will be headlining a June 18 Protect the House fundraiser with the Leader in California,” according to the statement to Politico. “Ivanka developed a strong relationship with Leader McCarthy during their efforts to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and its Child Tax Credit provisions. They also worked closely on Seta/Fosta legislation to combat online sex trafficking.”

McCarthy held fundraisers in Malibu and Beverly Hills in late April, headlined by Pence. He is believed to be a top contender to replace the retiring Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, as Speaker of the House.

