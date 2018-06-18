CORONA (CBSLA) — A man running from the scene of a crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona was struck and killed by oncoming traffic.

The initial two-car crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on the westbound Riverside Freeway, east of Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP the driver of a black Dodge sedan appeared to be under the influence before he crashed into a white sedan. The driver then got out and ran down the westbound lanes to get away from the accident.

The driver, who has not been identified, was hit by other cars and died.

The transition from the northbound Corona (15) Freeway carpool lane to the westbound Riverside Freeway Fast Track was shut down for several hours due to the wreckage and investigation.

