1:30 p.m. UPDATE: The missing K-9 police dog has been located, and is safe.

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Authorities say a police dog likely frightened by fireworks in Southern California jumped over a wall and has not been seen since.

The El Segundo Police Department said “Leo” escaped from his handler’s home in the city of Ontario on Saturday.

The 8-year-old Belgian Malinois was described as brown in color and weighs around 80 pounds.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts was asked to call the Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711 or the El Segundo Police Department at (310) 524-2200.

