VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A 40-year-old man was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police officers in Van Nuys Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the area of Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue sometime before 1:30 p.m.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the L.A. Fire Department confirmed. No officers were hurt.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old woman was also transported to a hospital from the scene in critical condition.

The nature of her injuries and her connection to the shooting was not immediately confirmed. The circumstances that led up the shooting were also not known.