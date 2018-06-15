Filed Under:Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Personal information belonging to more than 1,000 veterans was found during a traffic stop of a Veterans Affairs clerk in Long Beach this week.

The discovery was made on the campus of Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center after VA security officers noticed a personal car which illegally had commercial plates attached, the VA said in a news release Thursday.

Officers pulled over the car, which was being driven by a VA employee, and inside found names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers for hundreds of veteran patients. They also discovered gabapentin pills which did not have a subscription.

The subsequent investigation determined that the suspect, who was not identified, had stolen the personal information of 1,028 patients. He had also stolen more than $1,000 in federal property.

Investigators believe that none of the stolen information had yet been used fraudulently.

It’s unclear exactly what charges the suspect will face.

