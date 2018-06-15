SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A man was killed, and a woman and a child were injured after their car smashed into a tree in Santa Ana early Friday.

The crash happened in the 2600 block of West MacArthur Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. Police say there did not appear to be any other cars involved in the crash.

The impact with the tree left the car’s front end completely smashed in.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and child were rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police did not divulge the relationship between the three.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)