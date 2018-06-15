HESPERIA (CBSLA) — Two people are reportedly dead following a small plane crash in Hesperia.

The plane went down at Los Flores Ranch Road and Summit Valley Road, authorities said.

Two people on the plane were killed. Their identities were not released pending notification of next of kin.

The plane reportedly hit power lines and work crews were dispatched to the area to restore power.

A vegetation fire was also touched off by the crash

Stu Mundel reported over the crash in Sky2.

He said the plane had just left Hesperia Airport.