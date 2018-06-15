SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Two people were killed and three others injured in a four-car chain reaction crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Seal Beach.

The 2:30 a.m. accident happened just north of the Seal Beach Boulevard exit, blocking several lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. A SigAlert was issued until further notice.

One car stalled out in lanes was struck by another vehicle, which spun out to the right side, according to the CHP. Those cars were struck by two more vehicles.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Orange County Fire Authority spokesman Capt. Steve Concialdi said.

A child was taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange in serious condition, while two women were taken to hospitals with moderate injuries, Concialdi said.

Just two right lanes are open, and traffic is backed up into Long Beach. A SigAlert has been issued until further notice.

