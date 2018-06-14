LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department served search warrants Thursday morning at the home of former USC campus gynecologist George Tyndall, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct by scores of women dating back decades.

“These warrants were investigative in nature,” department spokesman Officer Mike Lopez said. “The doctor has not been arrested.”

Lopez said detectives are in the process of interviewing more than 100 people who have contacted the LAPD about Tyndall and that nothing has been turned over at this point to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The serving of the sealed warrants was first reported by the Los Angeles Times. The newspaper also reported that evidence was seized from Tyndall’s residence and a storage facility.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has announced an investigation into USC’s handling of reports of sexual harassment by Tyndall.

The Title IX investigation will assess USC’s response to reports and complaints of sexual harassment during pelvic exams as early as 1990 that were not fully investigated by the university until spring 2016, and that the school did not disclose to the OCR during an earlier investigation, officials said.

According to USC, Tyndall resigned in June 2017 based on a finding by the university that his behavior during exams was outside the scope of current medical standards and that he violated the university’s policy on harassment by making repeated sexually inappropriate remarks during patient encounters.

After the allegations against Tyndall surfaced, about a dozen lawsuits were filed against the university and gynecologist. Attorney Gloria Allred recently announced that she would be amending one woman’s lawsuit to add 23 additional plaintiffs.

In a recent suit, one former student alleges that Tyndall penetrated her with his ungloved fingers, took pictures of her genitalia, and made inappropriate sexual comments, asking what she enjoyed during sex. Other suits contain similar claims.

Tyndall was paid a substantial financial settlement so that he would resign following an internal investigation of complaints against him in 2016, according to plaintiffs.