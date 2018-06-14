STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A rapper’s birthday party was interrupted by Los Angeles police officers responding to a report of a man waving a gun around.

A report of a man with a gun near one of the lanes inside Pinz, the same bowling alley where O.T. Genasis’ birthday party was being held, prompted a large police response at about 12:30 a.m. Officers swarmed the bowling alley on Ventura Boulevard as a police helicopter buzzed above.

The party’s guests, including singer Tamar Braxton and rapper Busta Rhymes, were all herded outside as police checked the scene. No arrests were made and no weapon was found.

O.T. Genasis, whose real name is Otis Oliver Flores, was celebrating his 31st birthday. He did not appear to be upset at the abrupt ending to his birthday party and even spoke to reporters as he was leaving.

“I’m happy, I’m having a good time, I love life,” he said. “But what’s the most important thing is – we’re blessed.”

It’s not clear who made the 911 call.