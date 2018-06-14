WASHINGTON (CBSLA/AP) — A House GOP draft immigration bill includes visas for `Dreamers’ and other immigrants, $25 billion for border wall.

The measure released Thursday sticks to Trump’s immigration priorities while trying to unite the party’s conservative and moderate factions.

It limits visas for extended family members and shifts to a merit-based immigration system. The young Dreamers, who have been living in the United States illegally since childhood, could apply for legal status for six years. Applicants could gain points for education or other skills. Eventually, they could apply for citizenship.

The bill – which beefs up enforcement of immigration laws and ends the diversity visa lottery for immigrants from underrepresented countries, among other things – comes amid increasing debate over a Trump Administration policy of separating children from their parents and denying asylum to those fleeing gang violence and domestic abuse.

