BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN (CBS13) – Kellogg’s is recalling boxes of Honey Smacks due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The boxes were distributed in the United States, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti and Saipan.

The affected boxes have “Best If Used By” dates of June 14, 2018-June 14, 2019, and have the following UPC codes:

15.3 ounces: 3800039103

23 ounces: 3800014810

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted Kellogg’s after an unknown number of illnesses were reported. Kellogg’s then issued a voluntary recalled and launched an investigation into the manufacturer.

ALSO: Tyson Frozen Chicken Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Contamination

Kellogg’s says no other products are impacted by the recall, and it didn’t disclose how many people have reported getting sick.

Those with boxes involved in the recall should contact Kellogg’s for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella include: fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness can last 4-7 days. It can cause serious and fatal infections in children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.