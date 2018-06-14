PACOIMA (CBSLA) – No one was hurt after a car plowed through the front entrance of a Chinese restaurant in a Pacoima strip mall Thursday morning.

The collision occurred before 6:45 a.m. at Wok Express, located at 13035 Van Nuys Blvd. Video from the scene showed the sedan sitting inside the restaurant. The car appeared to have driven through a glass window.

The restaurant is directly across from a Los Angeles Fire Department station, were crews heard the crash and responded.

Firefighters at the scene told CBS2 that a female driver accidently slammed into the restaurant, which was closed at the time. She was not injured

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash or the extent of the damage to the restaurant.