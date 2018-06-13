MISSION HILLS (CBSLA) – Following a four-hour search, a suspect was arrested in a shooting at a Mission Hills gas station early Wednesday morning.

A little before 2 a.m., shots were fired at a gas station located at 14761 Devonshire St.

Officers arrived to find one person had been hurt with shrapnel or debris from the gunfire, Los Angeles police said.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect had fired into the ground and then fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

Officers later cornered him in a residential backyard. He was eventually arrested sometime after 6 a.m. in the area of San Jose Street and Lemona Avenue, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting and the identity of the suspect were not released. The condition of the victim was also not confirmed.