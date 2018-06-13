INDUSTRY (CBSLA) — A man struck and killed on the 605 Freeway in Industry was identified Wednesday as a worker for a Caltrans subcontractor who was picking up traffic-control warning signs.

Jessie Romero, 33, was fatally injured at about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway at Peck Road, according to the coroner’s office and Caltrans.

Caltrans says the fatal crash is a reminder that drivers should be slow down or move over when approaching work zones.

“This tragic incident underscores the risks and dangers road workers face every day,” Caltrans Director Laurie Berman said.

It’s not immediately known if the driver of the big rig would be cited or arrested. The investigation into the crash is continuing.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)