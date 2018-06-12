LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man wanted for threatening someone with an ax tried to run away from police by swimming into the lake in MacArthur Park.

Los Angeles police launched an unusual water pursuit for the man, who dropped the ax before jumping into the lake.

The man, who appeared to be dressed appropriately in shorts and a life vest, swam in the lake’s murky water for nearly two hours before eventually giving up. Officers in two boats monitored the man to make sure he didn’t drown.

He eventually surrendered by swimming to the edge of the lake and allowed officers to pull him out.

People generally don’t swim in MacArthur Park’s lake, although some people have taken to fishing in it. The lake is known more for the discovery of bodies rather than recreational water activities.