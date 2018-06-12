ARLINGTON, Va. (CBSLA/AP) — A very lost deer was spotted prancing across underground subway tracks Tuesday morning near Washington, D.C.

The animal managed to find its way into into the Crystal City Metro station in Arlington, Virginia. Surveillance video shows the deer galloping across the platform, at first failing to catch the attention of a nearby rider even as a train approaches.

The deer then jumped onto the tracks and amazingly managed to make it out without hitting the electrified third rail or being hit by the train. Another portion of the surveillance video shows a shocked passenger reacting as the animal scampers away.

The Washington Post reports that the deer managed to escape the station safely through a tunnel toward Reagan National Airport.

