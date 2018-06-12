Filed Under:Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – Two armed, masked men are on the loose after breaking into a Laguna Beach home late Monday night, tying up a woman and stealing cash and guns.

The home invasion occurred at approximately 11 p.m. in the 20000 block of Laguna Canyon Road.

capture31 Armed Men Tie Up Woman, Ransack Laguna Beach Home

(Laguna Beach PD)

According to Laguna Beach police, two suspects dressed in all black and carrying handguns broke into the home, tied up a resident and told her they were looking for cash and firearms.

After scouring the home, the suspects fled with cash and several guns. The victim was able to call 911, police said. There was no word on any injuries.

Investigators did not confirm if the suspects and victim knew each other prior to the robbery, but are calling it an “isolated incident.”

Police have released surveillance photos of the men. There were no specific suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 949-497-0701.

