LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — Police say as many as 12 people may have occupied a so-called “panga” boat that washed ashore Monday morning in Laguna Beach.

The boat made landfall about 7:15 a.m. in the Crystal Cove area, but the makeshift vessel’s passengers were already gone when authorities arrived, according to Laguna Beach police.

The landing was later reported as a “human smuggling event” by a Laguna Beach PD spokesperson, and the boat occupants were believed to have left the immediate area.

California State Park and Newport Beach police officials along with a police drone were assisting in the search.

