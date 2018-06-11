OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBSLA/CNN) — Stunning surveillance video captures the moment a car slammed into a Florida Turnpike toll plaza, ejecting a passenger in a crash that all five people inside survived.

The Florida Highway Patrol released video Monday of the incident back on June 3 in Osceola County. It shows the speeding car slamming into the barrier, sending the passenger through the windshield, then catching fire.

The crash appears to catch toll workers and another driver by surprise, and it’s several seconds before anyone realizes the passenger was ejected.

The driver and four passengers, including the ejected man, were all treated and released from the hospital.

A trooper wrote in a police report on the incident that the driver appeared to be fatigued.