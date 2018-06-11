GLENDALE (CBS News) — IHOP, which recently changed its iconic name to IHOb, has revealed what the new consonant stands for: “burgers.”

The name change accompanies a line of new burgers at the Glendale-based chain, which is known for breakfast dishes like rainbow sprinkle-filled “cupcake pancakes” and classic buttermilk pancakes. The chain is shifting its emphasis to seven new “steak burgers,” which include a cowboy burger with onion rings and bacon and a “mega monster,” which is IHOb’s answer to McDonald’s Big Mac.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Whether or not the IHOb name is only a short-term marketing gimmick, there’s a monetary reason why the pancake chain is flipping over on its brand identity: Pancakes aren’t selling like hotcakes. IHOP’s same-restaurant sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — declined 1.9 percent in its most recent fiscal year.

“Everyone knows that IHOP makes world-famous pancakes, so we felt like the best way to convince them that we are as serious about our new line of Ultimate Steakburgers as we are about our pancakes was to change our name to IHOb,” said Brad Haley, chief marketing officer for IHOb restaurants, said in a statement.

IHOP seems to be hedging its bets by saying the IHOb name is “for the time being,” suggesting the effort may be more of a marketing ploy rather than a true rebranding campaign.

Fans of the chain don’t appear impressed by the new name. The company disclosed the new IHOb identity last week, although it didn’t say what the “b” represented.

“@IHOb so are you still going to have pancakes and breakfast??? Or are you like a lunch place with just burgers? I’m so lost… #IHOP,” one consumer wrote on social media.

Others called the name change “bizarre” and “a nightmare.”

This IHOP/IHOB thing is pretty brilliant… how many companies can get the entire internet talking about them based on a marketing campaign where they pretend to change their name? And how many people knew before today that they even served burgers? — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 11, 2018

Still, IHOb’s bigger goal appears to have been achieved: To get consumers talking about the brand.

“This IHOP/IHOB thing is pretty brilliant… how many companies can get the entire internet talking about them based on a marketing campaign where they pretend to change their name? And how many people knew before today that they even served burgers?” wrote one Twitter user.

The new name also earned a few burns from another restaurant chain. Wendy’s, which is known for its humorous and slightly snarky Twitter account, said it wasn’t too worried about the competition: “Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard.”

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

It added, “Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool? Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better.”

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

