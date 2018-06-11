The Electronic Entertainment Expo has officially begun, right in our backyard at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For the rest of the week, E3 will feature announcements of all kinds from some of the biggest names in video games.

Be sure to check out all of the E3 coverage this week at GameSpot. You can watch the Nintendo press conference at 9 a.m. PT, which will certainly have some Switch, 3DS, and Super Smash Bros. news. The Ubisoft press conference will follow that at 1 p.m. PT, and we’ll be waiting with bated breath for Sony’s press conference at 6 p.m. PT.

For now, here’s a list of news items catching our attention:

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.