BURBANK (CBSLA) — Sick of potholes? Domino’s Pizza says it can help.

The global pizza chain is asking customers to nominate their towns for road repairs at pavingforpizza.com. The chain says the “Paving for Pizza” program has already resulted in repairs in Burbank and three other communities nationwide.

“We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal,” Domino’s USA president Russell Weiner said in a news release. “Domino’s cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen.”

Domino’s says customers who nominate through the site will be notified if their cities are chosen under the grant program, and that cities will receive the funds intended for road repairs. It’s unclear how much money will actually be given out or how many municipalities will be selected.

You can nominate your town here.