WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Thousands of people were turned away from Saturday night’s LA Pride festival in West Hollywood.

The festival sold out for the first time ever and reached capacity around 9 p.m.

Even those with tickets were not allowed into the outdoor street party. This led to a lot of upset people and required deputies to break up unruly crowds.

On Sunday, the city of West Hollywood issued the following statement:

Before the ticketing issues, the event got off to a great start. It’s one of the biggest Pride festivals in the country. Thousands celebrated and embraced this year’s theme, “Just Be”, which encourages people to express what pride means to them.

The two-day event continues Sunday. Festival organizers say anyone turned away last night can go to the box office and exchange their Saturday wristband for a Sunday ticket.

Sunday’s parade along Santa Monica Boulevard got underway at 11 a.m.

About 170,000 people are expected to attend and more than 125 groups and floats are taking part. There are several road closures from West Hollywood with some remaining in effect until Monday morning.