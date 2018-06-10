MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday morning in Manhattan Beach, police confirmed to CBS Los Angeles.

Celebrity websites TMZ.com and The Hollywood Reporter reported that the arrest was for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest were not immediately known.

Booking records through the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show that Vaughn was arrested just after 1 a.m. Sunday and booked just after 4 a.m. His bail has been set at $5,000.

Vaughn is known for his roles in such film’s as “Swingers” and “The Wedding Crashers” and “Hacksaw Ridge.”

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.