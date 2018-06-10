LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the 72nd annual Tony Awards from Radio City Music Hall. Watch a live stream of the Tonys on CBS All Access or on TV — find your local CBS station here.
Below is a complete list of nominees and winners:
Best play
• “The Children” by Lucy Kirkwood
• “Farinelli and the King” by Claire van Kampen
• “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two” by Jack Thorne
• “Junk” by Ayad Akhtar
• “Latin History for Morons” by John Leguizamo
Best musical
• “The Band’s Visit”
• “Frozen”
• “Mean Girls”
• “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”
Best revival of a play
• “Angels in America” by Tony Kushner
• “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women” by Edward Albee
• “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh” by Eugene O’Neill
• “Lobby Hero” by Kenneth Lonergan
• “Travesties” by Tom Stoppard
Best revival of a musical
• “My Fair Lady”
• “Once on this Island”
• “Rodgers & Hammersteins’ Carousel”
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
• Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America”
• Tom Hollander, “Travesties”
• Denzel Washington, “The Iceman Cometh”
• Jamie Parker, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
• Mark Rylance, “Farinelli and the King”
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
• Glenda Jackson, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”
• Condola Rashad, “Saint Joan”
• Lauren Ridloff, “Children of a Lesser God”
• Amy Schumer, “Meteor Shower”
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
• Harry Hadden-Paton, “My Fair Lady”
• Joshua Henry, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”
• Tony Shalhoub, “The Band’s Visit”
• Ethan Slater, “Spongebob SquarePants The Musical”
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
• Lauren Ambrose, “My Fair Lady”
• Hailey Kilgore, “Once on this Island”
• Lachanze, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”
• Katrina Lenk, “The Band’s Visit”
• Taylor Louderman, “Mean Girls”
• Jessie Mueller, “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel”
Best book of a musical
• Itamar Moses, “The Band’s Visit”
• Jennifer Lee, “Frozen”
• Tina Fey, “Mean Girls”
• Kyle Jarrow, “SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical”
Best original score
• Adrian Sutton, “Angels in America”
• David Yazbek, “The Band’s Visit”
• Kristin Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “Frozen”
• Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, “Mean Girls”
• Various artists, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
• Anthony Boyle, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”
• Michael Cera, “Lobby Hero”
• Brian Tyree Henry, “Lobby Hero”
• Nathan Lane, “Angels in America”
• David Morse, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
• Susan Brown, “Angels in America”
• Noma Dumezweni, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”
• Deborah Findlay, “The Children”
• Denise Gough, “Angels in America”
• Laurie Metcalf, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
• Norbert Leo Butz, “My Fair Lady”
• Alexander Gemignani, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”
• Grey Henson, “Mean Girls”
• Gavin Lee, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”
• Ari’el Stachel, “The Band’s Visit”
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
• Ariana DeBose, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”
• Renée Fleming, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”
• Lindsay Mendez, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”
• Ashley Park, “Mean Girls”
• Diana Rigg, “My Fair Lady”
Best scenic design of a play
• Miriam Buether, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”
• Jonathan Fensom, “Farinelli and The King”
• Christine Jones, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”
• Santo Loquasto, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”
• Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, “Angels in America”
Best scenic design of a musical
• Dane Laffrey, “Once On This Island”
• Scott Pask, “The Band’s Visit”
• Scott Pask, Finn Ross and Adam Young, “Mean Girls”
• Michael Yeargan, “My Fair Lady”
• David Zinn, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”
Best costume design of a play
• Jonathan Fensom, “Farinelli and The King”
• Nicky Gillibrand, “Angels in America”
• Katrina Lindsay, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”
• Ann Roth, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”
• Ann Roth, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”
Best costume design of a musical
• Gregg Barnes, “Mean Girls”
• Clint Ramos, “Once On This Island”
• Ann Roth, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”
• David Zinn, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”
• Catherine Zuber, “My Fair Lady”
Best lighting design of a play
• Neil Austin, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”
• Paule Constable, “Angels in America”
• Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”
• Paul Russell, “Farinelli and The King”
• Ben Stanton, “Junk”
Best lighting design of a musical
• Kevin Adams, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”
• Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, “Once On This Island”
• Donald Holder, “My Fair Lady”
• Brian MacDevitt, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”
• Tyler Micoleau, “The Band’s Visit”
Best sound design of a play
• Adam Cork, “Travesties”
• Ian Dickinson for Autograph, “Angels in America”
• Gareth Fry, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”
• Tom Gibbons, “1984”
• Dan Moses Schreier, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”
Best sound design of a musical
• Kai Harada, “The Band’s Visit”
• Peter Hylenski, “Once On This Island”
• Scott Lehrer, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”
• Brian Ronan, “Mean Girls”
• Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”
Best direction of a play
• Marianne Elliott, “Angels in America”
• Joe Mantello, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”
• Patrick Marber, “Travesties”
• John Tiffany, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”George C. Wolfe, ”
• George C. Wolfe, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”
Best direction of a musical
• Michael Arden, “Once On This Island”
• David Cromer, “The Band’s Visit”
• Tina Landau, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”
• Casey Nicholaw, “Mean Girls”
• Bartlett Sher, “My Fair Lady”
Best choreography
• Christopher Gattelli, “My Fair Lady”
• Christopher Gattelli, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”
• Steven Hoggett, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”
• Casey Nicholaw, “Mean Girls”
• Justin Peck, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”
Best orchestrations
• John Clancy, “Mean Girls”
• Tom Kitt, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”
• Annmarie Milazzo and Michael Starobin, “Once On This Island”
• Jamshied Sharifi, “The Band’s Visit”
• Jonathan Tunick, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”