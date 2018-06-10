LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy homered in his third straight game, Logan Forsythe and Enrique Hernandez also connected, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2 Sunday.

Muncy has 12 home runs, matching the total he hit last year while spending the whole season at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He hit a solo drive in the fifth inning to extend the Dodgers’ lead to 4-2, and drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.

The Dodgers took the series from Atlanta and have won seven of their last nine games. The NL champions moved to 33-32 — they have not been more than one game over .500 this season.

Ross Stripling (5-1) has been the Dodgers’ most consistent — and healthy — part of the rotation. He allowed home runs by Ozzie Albies, his 15th, and Freddie Freeman, his 12th, in the fourth inning. Stripling gave up four hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Forsythe hit a solo home run off Sean Newcomb (7-2) in a three-run third to give the Dodgers the lead. He hadn’t allowed a home run in his previous 44 innings pitched.

Newcomb gave up five runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Matt Kemp hit an RBI single against his former team in the Dodgers third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: INF Justin Turner (soreness left wrist) was not in the lineup for the fifth time in the last six games. His returned was delayed because of continued soreness. Dave Roberts said they are not thinking disabled list and plan to have him back Tuesday … LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) has done long toss and thrown on flat ground. He will next throw a bullpen at a time to be determined and then after that a simulated game … RHP Kenta Maeda (right hip strain) threw a bullpen Sunday and will possibly rejoin the rotation on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (5-4, 2.31) allowed two runs on five hits in five innings in his last start, a loss against the Padres. He has a combined 19 strikeouts in his last two starts.

Dodgers: After a day off, Los Angeles hosts Texas on Tuesday night.

