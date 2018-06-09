BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A male suspect was shot and critically wounded by Los Angeles police in a hospital emergency room area Saturday morning in Boyle Heights.

Police said the violence erupted at about 5 a.m. in Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital, located at 1720 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave.

The shooting involved two officers and occurred just as a medical examination was going to take place in an area adjacent to the emergency room, police said. No officers were hurt.

The man shot by police was treated at White Memorial, then transferred to another trauma center in critical condition.

The exact circumstances that led up to the of the shooting were not confirmed.

