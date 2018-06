WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Sheriff’s department started dispersing people at the West Hollywood Pride Festival Saturday because the crowd reached capacity.

The Fire Marshall determined the crowd was at capacity around 9 p.m.

People waiting on line to get into the festival were told to disperse and call the city’s website Monday for refund information.

Officials said several people became unruly and some reportedly threw rocks.

Deputies put on full-tactical gear.