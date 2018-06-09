Filed Under:Belmont Stakes, Justify, Triple Crown

NEW YORK (AP) — Justify has won the Triple Crown.

The Preakness and Kentucky Derby winner became thoroughbred racing’s 13th Triple Crown with a front-running victory in the Belmont Stakes.

American Pharoah ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought in 2015. It was the second Triple Crown for trainer Bob Baffert and the first for jockey Mike Smith.

Gronkowski finished second in the 1 1/2 mile race. Hofburg was third in the thrilling race in which Justify was challenged momentarily at the top of the stretch and then drew off the roars of a crowd of 90,000.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch