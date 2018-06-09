SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County firefighters evacuated a neighborhood of houses and horse properties and called for more air support as a fast-moving, three-alarm brush fire closed the 5 Freeway at Valencia area in Santa Clarita Saturday.

The “South Fire” was reported about 2:50 p.m. just east of the Golden State (5) Freeway, south of Calgrove Boulevard, fire officials said.

170 acres were burned with zero percent containment, according to fire officials.

As of 5 p.m., it was threatening 200 structures.

Evacuations were ordered on Ebelden Avenue, La Salle Canyon, Mentry and Creekside drives, White Oak, Valley Oak, Heritage Oak, Bella and Cary courts, Darcy and Clearbank lanes and Briardale Way, deputies said. Additional evacuations were ordered for all streets south of Maple Street up to Wildwood Canyon Road, Calgrove Boulevard, Valley Street, Oakbridge, Alamos, Haskell Vista and Champagne lanes, Agramonte and Green Crest drives, Cross Street and Wildwood Road.

Evacuation centers were set up at the Physical Education Center of the College of the Canyon and the Hilton Garden Inn at 27710 The Old Road in Valencia.

The northbound 5 was closed, and traffic quickly backed up in the Newhall Pass, as drivers opted for the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and then surface streets to get around the fire area.

CBSLA’s Jeff Nguyen observed a series of water-dropping helicopters from the county.

The county is asking for the City of Los Angeles to help out. They are also calling in for some fixed wing aircraft.

