ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) — The 175-acre Aliso Fire which broke out in Aliso Viejo last weekend, forcing thousands of people to evacuate, was accidentally sparked by a juvenile, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The wind-driven brush fire, which sparked on the afternoon of June 2 in the Wood Canyon area near Soka University of America, was accidentally started by a boy, OCFA Capt. Steve Concialdi told the Orange County Register Saturday.

The boy allegedly admitted to starting the fire, Concialdi said. No further details were disclosed. It was unclear if he would face charges. His age and the exact manner the fire was started were not disclosed.

The fire forced residents in Laguna Beach’s Top of the World and Old Top of the World neighborhoods to temporarily evacuate, along with a number of Aliso Viejo residents.

Costa Mesa High School, which was scheduled to hold its prom Saturday at Soka University, was forced to postpone the event one week.

All evacuation orders were lifted by June 3. By Friday the Aliso Fire was fully contained. No structures were damaged. Five firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

Meanwhile, three more suspicious spot fires broke out Wednesday in Laguna Beach. Those remain under investigation.