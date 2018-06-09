RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Two passengers were killed and a driver was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Riverside early Wednesday morning which police are calling a hit-and-run.

A Jeep Cherokee and a Nissan Sentra collided at about 3:15 a.m. on Market Street at the 60 Freeway interchange, according to Riverside police.

The Sentra was carrying three people, a female driver and two male passengers. One of the passengers died at the scene and the second was rushed to a hospital, where he also succumbed to his injuries. The female driver was also rushed to a hospital with moderate injuries. No names were immediately released.

The driver of the Jeep fled on foot, police said.

Market Street was shut down between Rivera Street and the 60 Freeway as of 10:30 a.m. People were advised to avoid the area. The closure was expected to last several hours.

The exact circumstances of the crash were not disclosed. Police did not confirm if they know the identity of the suspect.