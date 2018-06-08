VALLEY VILLAGE (CBSLA) — A driver who sheared into a fire hydrant and knocked down a power pole in Valley Village is on the run Friday.

The driver apparently lost control of a car in the 12500 block of Magnolia Boulevard at about 11 p.m. Thursday, crashing into a fire hydrant, hitting a power pole and flipping over and landing on another car. Police say they are searching for the driver, who ran away from the scene.

The driver was last seen running northbound on Corteen Place and is believed to be injured, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Norma Eisenman said.

The toppled power pole brought down power lines on top of the two cars, sparking a fire and knocking out power to 2,000 LADWP customers throughout the area, all the way into Studio City.

Repair crews say they may have to work all day to get the power back on, but there is no estimated time when power will be restored.

