Ryan Mayer

This week, we lost two celebrities to suicide in television host Anthony Bourdain and designer Kate Spade. According to the USA Today, the deaths of Spade and Bourdain have led to a rise in the number of calls made to suicide prevention hotlines. Dan Reidenberg, the executive director of the Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, said that inquiries to crisis lifelines have increased 25-30% in the wake of the two celebrity deaths. Reidenberg also stated that the increase in calls has been even greater than in previous instances following similar deaths.

This information comes in the wake of a CDC report that was released on Thursday, showing that suicide rates have risen in every state across the U.S. Reidenberg told the USA Today that the biggest goal in times like this is to make sure people have the right information in order to prevent another death.

“We need to have people understand that just because there was a high profile death by suicide it doesn’t mean it has to be your outcome, too,” he said.

He also noted that, despite the higher volume of calls, people should know that their call will not go unanswered.

“Everyone will get service. People are going to get help,” Reidenberg said. “It may just take a little bit longer.”

If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to a local crisis center.